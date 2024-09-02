P3.1-M 'shabu' seized, over 1,000 nabbed in anti-criminality operations in Central Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) seized a total of 458.85 grams of alleged shabu, valued at P3.1 million and arrested 35 drug personalities during their anti-criminality operations throughout the Central Visayas on September 1 and 2, 2024.

The police also arrested 39 individuals in their campaign against illegal gambling and confiscated P3,000 in bet money.

In the campaign against loose firearms, the PRO 7 confiscated 39 unlicensed firearms and five explosives in 41 operations.

They also apprehended 17 wanted persons, including two most wanted, who have pending warrants of arrest for various offenses.

The police also collected P477,840 in fines from 946 individuals who violated ordinances in their respective municipalities. (AYB, TPT)