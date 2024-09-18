P33.5M drugs seized, 78 nabbed in week-long anti-criminality operations

OVER P33.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in just one week of anti-criminality operations from September 9-15, 2024.

According to CPPO data, 60 anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the confiscation of 4,938.02 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P33,578,536 and the arrest of 78 drug personalities.

In the campaign against loose firearms, police conducted 40 operations, arresting eight individuals and seizing nine firearms.

Additionally, 31 firearms of various calibers were voluntarily surrendered to police stations across municipalities.

The CPPO also apprehended 38 individuals involved in illegal gambling during 28 operations and filed cases against 28 of them.

In its efforts to track wanted persons, the CPPO arrested 36 individuals with pending warrants for various cases and identified five as wanted persons.

Meanwhile, municipal and city police stations across Cebu intensified enforcement of local ordinances, resulting in the apprehension of 2,729 individuals and the collection of P331,219 in fines. (AYB)