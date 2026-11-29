THE Department of Agriculture (DA) will begin distributing P336 million in compensation to hog raisers affected by African swine fever (ASF) and avian influenza in December 2026 following the release of funds by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, announced the fund release in a statement on his Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 27, following months of follow-ups with the DBM.

“Aid distribution will start in December, with remaining claims targeted for payment by the first quarter of 2027,” he said in Tagalog.

Pangilinan said his committee had been monitoring the unpaid compensation since January and formally requested assistance from the DBM in July to identify funds that could be used to settle the outstanding claims.

The senator also raised the matter during the Senate deliberations on the proposed P203.56-billion budget of the DA for 2027 on Friday, Nov. 27.

During the deliberations, Pangilinan confirmed the release of P336 million, which he said would be used to start paying the affected hog raisers in December. He added that the DA would tap its Quick Response Fund (QRF) to cover the remaining claims.

In Cebu, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) is investigating whether hogs allegedly brought from Negros Island contributed to the ASF outbreaks in southern Cebu.

Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said two samples from Barangay Colase in Samboan tested positive, prompting containment measures and expanded surveillance. The Province also recorded an outbreak in Ginatilan on Sept. 20, which authorities declared contained on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the Provincial Government is considering establishing a hog depot to help local raisers connect with buyers and tapping Bantay Dagat teams to monitor ports for illegal

pork shipments.

Thousands awaiting compensation

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a Facebook video that around 8,400 hog raisers had yet to receive P434 million in compensation for losses incurred from 2023 to 2026.

She said the prolonged delay had added to the financial difficulties of livestock producers already struggling with high feed costs and losses caused by ASF.

Pangilinan attributed the delay to the unavailability of funds from the government’s contingency fund.

He stressed the importance of timely compensation to help hog raisers recover from their losses. / CDF