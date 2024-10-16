P33B investment plan for 2025 pushed

THE executive department of the Cebu City Government proposed over P33 billion for the 2025 Annual Investment Plan (AIP) to the City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

The proposal, contained in Resolution 01-905 of the Cebu City Development Council (CCDC), was endorsed to the City Council by Joseph Michael Espina, secretary and officer-in-charge of the City Planning and Development Office

The exact amount of the 2025 AIP is P33,097,091,605.30. Of the amount, P30.5 billion was allocated for the general fund proper and P2.6 billion was earmarked for special account funds.

According to Espina, the proposed AIP will finance various development projects across the city.

Why it matters

AIP is the work and financial plan of a local government unit (LGU) for a one-year period. It serves several important purposes:

It identifies the programs, projects, and activities (PPAs) to be funded and implemented by the LGU in a given fiscal year.

It provides budgetary support to the LGU’s comprehensive development plan and local development investment plan.

It reflects the LGU’s priorities and development agenda for the year.

Breakdown

The endorsement also includes funding for the following plans and programs:

Department of the Interior and Local Government-endorsed gender and development plan and budget;

Local disaster risk reduction and management plan;

Local climate change action plan;

Peace and order plan;

Local nutrition action plan;

Annual cultural development plan;

Indicative annual procurement plan;

Local youth development plan;

PPAs of the Local Council for the Protection of Children;

PPAs for senior Citizens and persons with disabilities;

PPAs to combat acquired immune deficiency syndrome or Aids;

PPAs addressing the problem of illegal drugs; and

Capacity development programs for the city.

By the numbers

The general fund proper allocates:

P17.2 billion for the institutional development and management sector (Cebu City Hall departments and offices);

P7.7 billion for social services;

P4.2 billion for economic services; and

P1.3 billion for the environmental management sector.

The special account funds cover:

P1.8 billion for social services;

P115 million for economic services; and

P668 million for other services.

Under the general fund proper, the Cebu City Health Department was allocated P2.3 billion to improve health services, which includes upgrading health center facilities, establishing a Vaccination Operation Center, and supporting Botika sa Barangay and pharmacy services.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) was allocated P1.5 billion, which will fund procurement of transport vehicles, upgrade of the management information system, and acquisition of office equipment.

The local disaster risk reduction and management fund is set at P1.3 billion.

It will cover medical equipment and life-saving monitors, inflatable medical tents, disaster response and rescue equipment, including heavy machinery, and communication devices and firefighting tools.

A budget of P3.2 billion is allocated under the economic services sector to support infrastructure projects and programs led by the Department of Engineering and Public Works. This will include:

Purchase of heavy equipment for river and creek dredging;

Procurement of container vans and repair tools for drainage mains and bridges;

Construction of repair bays and retention tanks in flood-prone areas; and

Installation of gabions and mini dams in upland areas.

The Department of General Services has a proposed budget of P1.6 billionto fund:

Procurement of solar lighting systems and electric vehicles;

Purchase of truck scissor lifts, boom trucks, wing vans, and service vehicles; and

Rehabilitation of the fire protection system in the legislative and executive buildings.

The largest share of the special account—P1.76 billion—is allocated to city-run hospitals such as the Cebu City Medical Center, and Guba Community Hospital. The funds will support procurement of medical equipment and service vehicles, expansion of the dialysis center, and development of a molecular laboratory. / EHP