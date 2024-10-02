P340,000 shabu, guns seized in Talisay City buy-bust

AROUND 50 grams of substance believed to be shabu, valued at P340,000, and two firearms were seized from a suspected high-value individual during a buy-bust on Tuesday, October 2 at 11:40 p.m., in Purok Sambag, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, Cebu.

The suspect, who was the target of the operation, was identified as a certain Jayron, 25, with live-in partner and resident of Sitio Iba of the said barangay.

Also arrested was his alleged cohort, 32-year-old George, from Sitio Tabay, Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Unit of Talisay City Police Station under station commander Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod carried out the buy-bust in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) after receiving information about Jayron's illegal activity.

The undercover police used P10,000 in marked money, topped with one genuine P1,000 bill, to purchase a large pack of shabu from Jayron.

Upon inspection, Jayron yielded five more packs of suspected shabu, a cell phone, a 9mm submachine gun (KG-9), and a .45 pistol, while George handed over the buy-bust money. (DVG)