P3.5 million shabu seized in Lahug buy-bust

A suspected drug pusher recognized as high-value individual in the regional level fell to the authorities during a buy-bust in Sitio Lower Peace Valley, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, at around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Edgardo Ordeñeza Gabini alias Dodot, 27, a resident of the said place, was named as the suspect.

Four medium-sized packets of alleged shabu, weighing 520 grams and valued at P3,512,000, were seized from the suspect by the operatives of Mabolo Police Station 4 under the command of Major Romeo Caacoy Jr. (DVG, TPT)