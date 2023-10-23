P35,000 bonus for Cebu City Hall employees

CEBU City Hall employees will receive a bonus of P35,000, a significant increase from last year’s P20,000 bonus.

This was announced by Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Garcia emphasized the importance of prompt preparations for the bonus, urging Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, Budget and Finance Officer Jerone Castillo, and City Treasurer Mare Var Reyes to expedite the process.

In a follow-up interview, Garcia said the bonus will be disbursed starting November to December, allowing the employees to celebrate Christmas with additional financial support.

“Ang preparation para ana dapat isayo nila kay aron ma release nato og sayo (They have to prepare early so we can release it early),” Garcia said.

He added that the funds for the bonus will be drawn from the City’s general funds.

But he said job order workers will not be part of the bonus distribution.

Mayor Michael Rama encouraged all the employees to work in a manner that would make them deserving of the bonus.

“Panarbaho namo aron deserving mo sa bonus (You work now so you will be deemed deserving of the bonus),” Rama said. (AML)