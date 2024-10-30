P35M shabu seized in Tejero drug bust

ILLEGAL drugs worth more than P35 million were confiscated in a drug bust conducted around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, on G. Gaisano Street, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

The operation was launched by operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7 (RDEU), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7, Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operation Unit 7, and Waterfront Police Station.

It also resulted in the arrest of the suspect, Jonifer Pilapil Noval alias Ogis, a 45-year-old fish trader from Liloan, northern Cebu.

Taken from the suspect were 5,250 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P35.7 million.

The illegal drugs were put in transparent plastics and wrapped in trash bag labeled “fragile.”

One of the RDEU 7 agents said that they monitored the suspect for about a month after his name came out as a drug supplier.

According to reports, Noval could dispose of 10 kilos of illegal substance every week in various areas in Metro Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

In an interview, Noval denied that he had been selling illegal substances for a long time, claiming that he only obtained the contraband on Monday night, October 28.

He said he received a call to pick up an item at a mall in Consolacion.

"Sugaton ra man nako na sa may SM lacion sir, nya ako na pud ang motawag sa buyer, nya suholan na dayon ko," Noval said.

(I would just pick it up at SM Lacion, sir, and then call the customer; they would pay me later.)

Noval reportedly received P10,000 for each kilogram of illegal drugs delivered.

Noval said that an unknown caller had contacted him on his cellphone, inviting him to join this line of business with the promise of substantial pay.

Due to financial difficulties, he admitted he felt compelled to accept the offer.

As part of a follow-up operation, the RDEU 7 will debrief the suspect in order to identify his supplier. (AYB/DVG)