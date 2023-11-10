P3.6B projects cut from 2024 budget

SOME P3.6 billion worth of projects intended for 2023 but not yet undertaken will no longer be included in the proposed P100 billion budget of Cebu City for 2024.

This comes as the Cebu City Council races to complete the discussion and review of the proposed P100 billion budget for 2024 before the end of the month.

According to the 2024 budget statement, some of these projects not to be funded are flood mitigation projects such as the construction of retention ponds at frequently flooded areas (P300 million), drainage project (P100 million), construction of dams at upland areas (P150 million) and integrated project for water, drainage and sewage plant (P2.329 billion).

Other projects cut from 2024 proposed funding are the construction of bridges (P71 million), construction of farm-to-market roads (P10 million), restoration of abandoned public roads (P50 million), slope protection on landslide-prone areas (P500 million), and the Teachers Assistance Program (P67 million)

In a text message Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, Councilor Noel Wenceslao told SunStar Cebu that the budget hearing will begin this Monday, Nov. 13, with the first item on the agenda being the discussion on the matters concerning the local finance committee, which includes the city budget, accounting and treasurer.

Wenceslao said they will discuss the appropriate sources of funds and budget for the year 2024.

Last Oct. 18, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he had proposed a P100 billion annual budget for 2024.

This is double this year’s budget of P50 billion, of which only P7 billion had been collected as of last month.

The P50 billion budget this year was already a giant leap from the City’s around P9 billion annual budget in 2022.

City Budget Officer Jerone Castillo said the budget increase for 2024 is necessary to address the challenges posed by climate change, which has led to frequent and severe flooding in the city.

Last Oct. 27, Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell said that with the proposed 2024 budget, the City Government ought to deliver the following: drought and flood mitigation; housing; adequate supply of potable water; education and awareness, which are vital for improving government processes; reforestation and integration of green building technology; smart city initiatives; support for agriculture, businesses and economy; and basic government services and facilities.

Rosell said these basic components are embodied in the local government code.