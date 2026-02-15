P3.7M in illegal fishing assets seized in Daanbantayan

AUTHORITIES seized at least P3.7 million worth of alleged illegal fishing assets and arrested 35 fishermen in Barangay Carnaza, Daanbantayan, the northernmost town of Cebu, on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.

Confiscated items included a P1.5-million commercial fishing vessel and P2 million worth of fishing nets.

In a statement posted Saturday on the Daanbantayan Public Information Office Facebook page, personnel from the Daanbantayan Municipal Police Station and Bantay Dagat Daanbantayan conducted a seaborne operation in the waters of Barangay Carnaza following reports of illegal fishing activities.

The fishermen were apprehended around 6 a.m. in the western waters off Isla de Gato in Barangay Carnaza.

“The apprehended individuals, along with the seized fishing vessel, equipment and catch, were turned over to the proper authorities for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges in violation of existing fisheries laws and municipal ordinances,” reads a portion of the statement.

Violations cited

The operation was conducted for violations of Republic Act (RA) 10654, or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, particularly Section 86 on unauthorized fishing and Section 95 on the use of active gear in municipal waters.

RA 10654 strengthens the country’s fisheries regulations by amending the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 (RA 8550) to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The law prohibits unauthorized fishing, including fishing without a license or commercial fishing in municipal waters reserved for small-scale fisherfolk; the use of active fishing gear in municipal waters; and unreported or unregulated fishing activities.

Under Section 95 of RA 10654, the use of active fishing gear in municipal waters, bays and other designated fishery management areas is prohibited.

Violators face confiscation of their catch and gear, as well as fines depending on the scale of fishing — ranging from P20,000 for municipal fishing to P500,000 for large-scale commercial fishing. If convicted, offenders may also face imprisonment of two to six years, higher fines and forfeiture of equipment and catch.

The fishermen also allegedly violated Fisheries Office Administrative Order (FOA) 246-1, series of 2018, which amended FOA 246 banning Danish Seine and Modified Danish Seine, as well as Municipal Ordinance 98-02, which prohibits the use of “hulbot-hulbot” and purse seine fishing methods in municipal waters.

Items seized

Confiscated during the operation were one commercial fishing vessel identified as fv DB-JOY (body mark: DUH-6753) valued at P1.5 million; active fishing nets estimated at P2 million; one radar-GPS unit worth about P120,000; one telescope worth P5,000; and 50 banyeras of assorted fish, including tuloy, lunos, burot-burot and buraw, estimated at P150,000.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vessel, equipment and catch, were turned over to the proper authorities for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.

Authorities recalled that in October 2025, 22 fishermen were also arrested for illegal fishing, with cases filed under national fisheries laws and municipal ordinances.

Municipal officials said the latest apprehension underscores the local government’s intensified campaign against illegal fishing to protect marine resources and ensure equitable access for small-scale fisherfolk.

They added that sustained enforcement efforts aim to preserve the town’s marine ecosystem and safeguard the livelihood of marginalized fishermen for future generations. / CDF