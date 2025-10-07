P38 million in aid for quake-affected LGUs in north Cebu

THE Provincial Government has vowed to release P3 million each to 11 northern Cebu towns and P5 million to Bogo City to aid in the ongoing relief and recovery operations following the recent earthquake.

The 11 LGUs are Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remegio, Tabogon, Sogod, Catmon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sta. Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos.

“It was well agreed on yung coordination ng meeting kanina, yung sinabi ni Secretary Gatchalian,” Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said after meeting with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and local officials from northern Cebu.

“From the Provincial Government, we have agreed to coordinate closely with DSWD in terms of distributing the meal packs and also the financial assistance,” Baricuatro said.

She said the meeting held Tuesday, October 7, 2025, focused on ensuring that all aid distribution efforts are properly aligned between national and local governments.

“As I’ve said earlier, both the National Government and the Province have committed to work together. Kuyog ta, kumbati ta, magkahiusa ta sa atong mga kaigsuonan diri sa norte,” she said.

Coordination meeting

The coordination meeting on Tuesday gathered mayors from Bogo City, Borbon, Catmon, Sogod, Santa Fe, San Remigio, Bantayan, Medellin, Daanbantayan, and Tabogon, along with Fourth District Representative Sun Shimura and Fifth District Representative Duke Frasco.

The mayors of Tabuelan and Madridejos did not attend the meeting.

Baricuatro said the Province will continue to work closely with local government units (LGUs) to identify the needs of affected families and ensure that assistance is distributed efficiently.

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez confirmed that the Province committed to provide financial support, resources, and manpower to northern Cebu LGUs.

“It’s a commitment nga they will support us. First, they will provide us with the resources that we need, both financially and especially manpower, which we lack at the moment,” Martinez said.

“Na agreehan na sab namo ni Guv Pam nga we will collaboratively work together towards the betterment of Cebu,” she added.

Food packs

Gatchalian, for his part, reported that the first wave of food assistance, consisting of 225,864 family food packs (FFPs), was deployed on Sunday, October 5.

He said the deployment will take three to four days to reach all identified areas.

A second wave of around 255,000 FFPs is being readied for distribution to LGUs by Friday or over the weekend, following an agreement during the meeting with the Province and northern Cebu mayors.

Gatchalian clarified that DSWD delivers the FFPs directly to LGUs, which are responsible for the actual distribution to affected households.

He added that after the completion of food pack distribution, the agency will start releasing emergency cash assistance to affected families.

“Kung tatanungin ninyo ako kung magkano ang ilalaan ng pamahalaang nasyonal, hindi pa ako makakasagot ngayon dahil kino-collate pa ng ating mga local government units kung ilan ba talaga ang totally damaged at partially damaged na kabahayan sa kanilang mga lugar,” Gatchalian said, adding that LGUs are being given time to complete their assessments so that no one will be left behind. (CDF)