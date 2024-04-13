P385M in projects for Cebu’s northeast

THREE towns and a city in northeast Cebu recently received P385 million worth of infrastructure projects.

The Municipality of Compostela received the bulk of this amount, or over P270 million worth of projects, its district representative announced on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Deputy Speaker and Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco said the P270 million covers four projects, including a P140 million flood control project whose groundbreaking he led in Barangay Tamiao.

On hand at this groundbreaking and that of a P49 million road concreting project with solar street lights in Purok 8, and a P4.9 million multi-purpose building/covered court for Sitio Riverside in Barangay Tubigan was Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño, he said in a statement.

The town of 47,898 people will, however, already be able to enjoy the use of a newly concreted road with solar street lights in Barangay Cabadiangan after Frasco led the turnover of this P77.2 million project to the town last week.

New bridge

Aside from Compostela, Frasco also brought projects to three other places in his district.

Last month, Frasco delivered P60 million worth of infrastructure projects to Catmon.

He turned over a new bridge and flood control project along the river in Barangay Panalipan worth P50 million, as well as a three-classroom school building worth P10 million to the Catmondaan Elementary School, for which Catmon Mayor Avis Monleon thanked him, the congressman said.

Shoreline protection

Earlier, on March 18, Frasco was also in Danao City to turn over a P49 million shoreline protection project in Barangay Sabang to Danao City.

He said the project rehabilitated the national road shoreline structures damaged by typhoons. Covering Barangay Sabang and Barangay Looc, the project involved seawalls, wave deflectors and solar street lights.

Tourist police station

In early April, the congressman also turned over a P5 million multi-purpose building to serve as a lifeguard station and tourist police station to San Francisco town in the Camotes Islands.

The structure in Barangay Santiago will help protect the tourists who flock to the popular Santiago Bay Beach.

The fifth district is composed of Danao City, and the towns of Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Compostela, Liloan and the four towns in the Camotes Islands — Pilar, Tudela, Poro and San Francisco. / CTL