P39 million shabu seized, 240 drug personalities nabbed in Central Visayas during Holy Week

UP to P39.3 million worth of illegal drugs were seized, and 240 drug personalities were taken into custody during the week-long anti-criminality operations carried out by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) on March 24-31, 2024.

Additionally, 190 individuals with pending criminal cases were arrested by the police.

Data from the PRO 7 revealed that 5,789.76 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P39,370,368 were confiscated, along with drug paraphernalia.

In the campaign against loose firearms, the police detained 39 persons and recovered 203 unlicensed guns, seven explosives and 162 bullets.

PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin praised his personnel for their achievements as a result.

He stated that in order to maintain peace and security throughout the Central Visayas, a concerted effort to combat crime must be maintained.

“The arrest of suspects and the confiscation of the huge volume of illegal drugs are the results of the strong, strategic and consistent partnership with other law enforcement agencies and the community. Our aim is crystal clear: Make Central Visayas a haven for peace and security,” Aberin said.

Aberin asserted that PRO 7's security plan, which was implemented in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, was the reason behind the successful Holy Week commemoration.

"Reports would indicate how smooth and peaceful the observance of Holy Week in Central Visayas. We have witnessed how cooperative the citizens of Central Visayas are in terms of peace and security. I also commend my men for their unwavering commitment to maintain peace, and stability across the region," Aberin said.

The PRO 7 deployed 5,272 police personnel in places of worship, terminals including the main thoroughfares in the Central Visayas during Holy Week. (AYB, TPT)