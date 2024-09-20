P3.9M 'shabu' seized, hundreds nabbed in Central Visayas

NEARLY P4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) during its anti-criminality operations on September 16 to 18, 2024.

According to the PRO 7’s data, a total of 101 drug personalities were arrested, leading to the confiscation of 584.91 grams of illegal drugs with a standard drug price of P3,977,388.

In their campaign against wanted persons, 52 individuals with pending warrants of arrest were apprehended, 8 of whom were identified as most wanted.

Additionally, 16 various firearms were seized during 16 operations, and three individuals were arrested and have been charged.

The police also intensified their efforts against illegal gambling, conducting 97 anti-illegal gambling operations, which resulted in the arrest of 103 gamblers and the confiscation of P10,364 in bet money. (AYB, TPT)