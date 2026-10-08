P3M illegal cigarettes seized

POLICE officers in Naga City seized around P3.4 million worth of cigarettes in Barangay Tuyan at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, while conducting a hot-pursuit operation for a shooting suspect.

The Naga City police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Calacar, confiscated 20 boxes of King Pen Menthol cigarettes, 13 boxes of Canon Menthol, 50 reams of Canon, 50 reams of Patron Black Menthol, 50 reams of Axis Menthol, 50 reams of Walter Red, and 10 reams of Harvey Menthol. The seized cigarettes were valued at P3.4 million.

According to the Naga City Police Station, its personnel were conducting a hot-pursuit operation for a suspect in the shooting of a Jordanian national on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. The suspect, identified only as alias Malek, is a resident of Barangay Tuyan.

During the operation, the police spotted boxes of cigarettes. Upon inspection, the officers determined that the cigarettes were being sold without the required permit. No permit was presented, prompting the police to confiscate the cigarettes.

Following the seizure, Cebu Provincial Police Director Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. commended the personnel of the Naga City Police Station.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance during various police operations, noting that officers may uncover other crimes in the process.

“We will continue to act on violations uncovered through lawful police operations and ensure that confiscated items are properly documented, secured, and referred to appropriate authorities for proper disposition,” Mangelen said.

Mangelen assured the Cebu Provincial Police Office that the police would continue to support law enforcement efforts against the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and other prohibited goods into the province. /AYB