P40 million released for teachers’ overtime

THE Department of Education (DepEd) in Central Visayas has disbursed about P40 million to pay for teachers’ overtime.

In an interview on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said the funds were released on the first week of September following revised guidelines issued on Sept. 6.

The guidelines aim to streamline the process and ensure timely and accurate payment of overtime compensation for public school teachers.

“I already downloaded the budget for the divisions for the overtime,” said Jimenez.

He explained that budget allocations for the 12 school divisions in Central Visayas varied based on their coverage.

The disbursement follows DepEd Order 26, Series of 2025, or the revised guidelines signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Saturday, Sept. 6, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide fair compensation for teachers working beyond official hours.

“The DepEd recognizes the critical role of public school teachers in ensuring the delivery of quality basic education,” said a portion of the guidelines.

“In acknowledgement of their dedication and the increasing demands of the teaching profession, this policy establishes clear guidelines for the provision of additional monetary compensation to public school teachers who perform work beyond their regular functions and regular work hours,” it added.

Limitations

Under the updated guidelines, overtime will only apply to teaching-related tasks performed within the school premises.

Authorization for overtime services will be granted only when deemed “extremely necessary.”

Jimenez clarified that overtime does not cover activities such as lesson planning or teachers simply staying late after classes.

Teachers who complete at least six hours of classroom teaching daily and 30 hours weekly will qualify for paid overtime.

Monetary compensation is granted only when a teacher renders a minimum of two hours of overtime. Otherwise, the service is compensated through vacation service credits.

DepEd’s guidelines also specify that ancillary tasks done on school premises are not eligible for overtime pay.

The policy covers all full-time DepEd teachers engaged in classroom teaching, including those in the Alternative Learning System, with permanent, substitute, or temporary appointments across public elementary, junior high, senior high schools, and Community Learning Centers.

Teachers who work overtime will receive 125 percent of their hourly rate on regular workdays and 150 percent on Saturdays, holidays, and non-working days. / DPC