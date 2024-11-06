P400K cash, docs recovered from Pogo hub

THE P400,000 in cash and lease documents found inside the vaults seized from the hotel resort in Lapu-Lapu City will solidify the criminal charges and pending anti-money laundering case against 17 individuals linked to Pogo activities, according to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7.

The NBI 7 opened the seven vaults at the Tourist Garden Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. These were the vaults initially recovered from the office of arrested Chinese national, Shouqi Zhao, in October.

NBI 7’s Cebu District Office agent-in-charge Arnel Pura, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Nov. 6, said approximately P400,000 in cash was recovered from the vaults, consisting of a mix of P20, P50, P500, and P1,000 bills.

Pura said in addition to the P8.2 million that was initially attempted to be smuggled by a hotel employee last September, the newly seized items could further strengthen NBI’s anti-money laundering case build up.

Pura also said accounting books, ledgers, bank transactions, and pass proceeds were also discovered inside the vaults.

“There are many documents. We can’t go through them all individually, but most of them are related to business ownership, lease contracts for the compound, and coupons given to customers,” said Pura.

The documents will also support the charges of human trafficking against the 17 arrested individuals who are currently detained at the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) headquarters in Pasay City.

“Those documents, particularly the lease contracts, will definitely support the human trafficking case as they will prove that he (Zhao) is the one who leased the property,” said Pura.

Pura said that authorities from NBI will file a manifestation before the court to request custody of the seized items to further examine and identify any additional evidence that may support the case against Zhao’s group and strengthen the pending money laundering case that they intend to file.

The items recovered from the vaults were returned on Nov. 6 to the court in compliance with court procedure.

On Aug. 31, a composite team from Paocc, NBI, and Bureau of Immigration, among others, raided a hotel compound in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, leading to the arrest of over 169 Asian nationals.

The investigation then escalated to filing charges of violating immigration laws against the 169 foreign nationals.

Of the 169, 17 were charged for human trafficking by the NBI.

The 17 individuals, during the online arraignment on Nov. 4, pleaded not guilty.

The trial of the 17 individuals is set to begin on Jan. 27, 2025. / DPC