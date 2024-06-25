P408,000 shabu seized in Talisay City buy-bust

AN ANTI-ILLEGAL drug operation has resulted in the arrest of a suspected high-value individual and his cohort in Purok Alisto, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu, around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Those arrested were a certain Raymond, 39, the subject of the operation from Purok Manggihatagon, Barangay Tabunok, and a certain Matt, 32, of Escario Street, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

During the operation, Matt produced one pack, while Raymond yielded 11 packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing 60 grams in total and costing P408,000.

Also taken from them were a .357 Magnum revolver and P500 in buy-bust money.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station carried out the buy-bust after validating information about Raymond’s illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)