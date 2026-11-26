MORE than P431 million worth of illegal drugs seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and police in Central Visayas were destroyed at the thermal facility of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes along Junquera Street in Cebu City on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Data released by PDEA 7 showed that the confiscated substances included 63.44 kilograms of shabu, including 41 kilograms seized by the agency and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on October 10, 2026, in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Also destroyed were one kilogram of marijuana leaves, expired medicines, and other regulated drugs, bringing the total value of the destroyed substances to P431,725,191.61.

PDEA 7 said the destruction was conducted after securing authorization from the courts handling the cases.

The seized substances had undergone inspection, and only samples were retained as evidence for the ongoing court proceedings.

Leading the destruction activity were PDEA Director General and Undersecretary Isagani Nerez, Police Regional Office 7 Director Police Brigadier General Isagani Fetizanan, the deputy regional director for administration, and presiding Judge Anacleto Debalucos.

This marked the second destruction of confiscated illegal drugs conducted by the agency. The first destruction took place on July 28, 2026, at the same facility, involving illegal drugs valued at P676,659,213.84.

Nerez said that from the time the illegal drugs were seized, they were properly secured and presented before the courts in accordance with the provisions of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

“Today's activity, witnessed by our partners and stakeholders, reinforces our commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability,” Nerez said.

Before the illegal drugs were completely destroyed inside the thermal facility, samples were first collected and subjected to field testing by PDEA 7 chemists to ensure the integrity of the process.

After confirming that the substances were indeed illegal drugs, authorities proceeded with their transfer to the facility, where the seized shabu and other illegal substances were burned. The activity was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Public Attorney's Office (PAO), civil society organizations, and the media.

Nerez assured the public that PDEA, as the lead agency in the campaign against illegal drugs, would continue its operations against individuals involved in the drug trade, including those who operate, manufacture, sell, finance, and, most importantly, profit from the illegal drug business.

He said PDEA, together with the police as its partner in the anti-illegal drugs campaign, would not stop its efforts until the problem of illegal drugs is addressed in society. (AYB)