P44-M budget for Mandaue’s clock tower ‘not true’

MANDAUE City Mayor Jonas Cortes has dismissed reports on social media about a P44-million budget for Mandaue’s Clock Tower, which is located at the Heritage Plaza across from Mandaue City Hall.

“It’s not true nga P44M,” said Cortes.

“Never will you find in any of our documents, or in any of the procurements, abli man na ang PhilGEPS noh, nga naa tay gi-bid out or gi-procure nga clock tower worth P44M,” added lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, Mandaue City administrator.

Calipayan also said that the public sculpture “is still a prototype, a work of art.”

“The closest project for around that P44M is the initial plan for the whole Heritage [Plaza na] kadtong gi-identified sa City Planning… which would mean that would include the beautification sa ana na portion,” said lawyer Giovanni Tianero, head of Procurement Office in the Bids and Award Committee (BAC).

“Wa pa tay gasto ana,” Tianero clarified.

The Mandaue Clock Tower, launched on December 31, 2023, is part of the Redevelopment of Presidencia Heritage Plaza (Phase 1), serving as “a landmark that interweaves the city’s past into the present, and the future.” (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)