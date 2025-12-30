P4.7 Billion budget approved for 2026

THE Lapu-Lapu City Council has approved a P4.72 billion budget for 2026, allocating funds for general government operations, hospitals, markets, and disaster preparedness.

Of the total budget, P4.25 billion is allocated to the General Fund Proper, P432.56 million to hospital operations, and P33 million to operate the market and slaughterhouse.

The budget ordinance, authored by Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, also increased benefits for city employees, strengthened health care access through a no-balance-billing policy, and set aside development and emergency funds, with implementation starting Jan. 1, 2026.

The budget, enacted last Dec. 11, was approved by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan on Dec. 22. ‘Mandatory funds’

The 2026 budget incorporates several key mandatory funds and special provisions to ensure resilience and development of the constituents.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund supports relief, rehabilitation, and pre-disaster activities, with 30 percent earmarked for the Quick Response Fund to provide immediate emergency relief.

Twenty percent of the budget goes to the Development Fund, reserved for projects listed in the 2026 Annual Investment Program (AIP) to drive city-wide growth and development.

The ordinance also enhances benefits for government personnel, introducing a robust compensation and benefits package to boost productivity and service delivery.

Personnel will receive a P2,000 monthly Personnel Economic Relief Allowance and an annual uniform or clothing allowance of up to P7,000.

Benefits will include a mid-year bonus, a year-end bonus equivalent to one month’s salary, a P5,000 cash gift, and a P5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive.

Employees will also receive a P7,000 annual medical allowance and an anniversary bonus of up to P3,000 for milestone years.

The budget also reinforces the strict adoption of the “No Balance Billing” Policy, ensuring indigent patients, senior citizens, and qualified individuals access to medical care at government facilities without extra out-of-pocket expenses beyond the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) coverage. / DPC