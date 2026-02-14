P47.6K worth of shabu seized in Panglao

A 45-YEAR-OLD man was unable to celebrate Valentine’s Day after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office at 1:09 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Purok 5, Barangay Danao, Panglao.

The suspect was identified as Joe Bryan Arboiz, 45, single, and a resident of Purok 5, Barangay Looc, Panglao, Bohol. Operatives seized seven grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P47,600, along with buy-bust money, a cellphone and other non-drug items.

According to the PIU, monitoring showed that Arboiz began his involvement in illegal drugs in January, with his distribution area covering the entire island of Panglao. The confiscated suspected shabu was turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit in Bohol for chemical analysis.

Authorities said the suspect required buyers to send payment through GCash. Upon handing over the shabu, customers would present proof of payment confirming the transfer.

Police said the suspect was able to sell about 10 grams of shabu per week, sourced from a supplier also based in Bohol Province.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, are being prepared against Arboiz, who is currently detained at the temporary detention facility of the Bohol Police Provincial Office. / AYB