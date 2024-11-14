P489-M illegal drugs seized in Central Visayas, burned

A TOTAL of 71 kilograms of suspected shabu, three kilograms of marijuana, 55 ecstasy tablets, and other illegal drugs, totaling P489,415,611.42 were destroyed at the thermal facility of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes on Junquera Street, Cebu City, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, with permission from the court.

This is the most narcotics destroyed since 2017 and the 14th time that the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

The destruction procedure was witnessed by police officials and representatives from the Department of Justice, Public Attorney's Office, Civil Society, and the media, in compliance with Republic Act 9165 and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1 Series of 2002.

In order to use them as evidence in the continuing trials, the courts obtained samples from the portions of illegal drugs that were seized between 2003 and 2024.

According to Alex Tablate, head of PDEA 7, major drug players now import shabu from abroad, mainly from Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Tablate described the smugglers' new tactics as using ships to drop the drugs at sea and these will be located and retrieved by someone with the help of GPS devices.

He added that it is hard to intercept such smuggling strategy due to the Philippines’ extensive coastline and many islands that could serve as entry points.

Judge Ruelo Saladaga of Regional Trial Court branch in Lapu-Lapu City served as the guest speaker and said that the destruction of such a large quantity of illegal drugs symbolizes a victory in their ongoing anti-drug campaign. (AYB, TPT)