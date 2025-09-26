P49-M road project in Manipis suspended over missing permits, RROW issues

THE P49-million road project in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City has been suspended due to lack of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), clearance from the Protected Area Management Board (Pamb), and unresolved road right-of-way (RROW) problems, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas confirmed on Friday, September 26, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Gullas said the project is not being implemented by the Talisay City Government but by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which intended to construct an alternate route from Sitio Campinsa to Manipis.

The road was designed as a loop that could be used by motorists in case of landslides along the Manipis road.

“The project is currently suspended because wala nakacomply sila og mga requirements such as ECC ug Pamb permit gikan sa DENR. Naa say mga Road Right-of-Way issues nga kailangan i-settle nila before ma implement ang project. Ang problema lang: Wala giinform ang Talisay LGU nga gisuspend diay nila ang project,” Gullas said.

(The project is currently suspended because they failed to comply with requirements such as the ECC and Pamb permit from the DENR. There are also Road Right-of-Way issues that need to be settled before the project can be implemented. The problem is: the Talisay LGU was not informed that the project had been suspended.)

He raised concern over the lack of transparency in project status updates, particularly the tarpaulin at the site, which still reflects the original December 7, 2024 completion date despite the suspension.

“Ako lang gipa-abot akong concern kanina is if suspended ang isa ka proyekto, dapat sad nila epahibaw sa tarpaulin na suspended cya, especially na naay projected completion date na gibutang para mahibaw ug mahatagan ug katinawan ang mga katawhan,” the mayor added.

(The concern I raised earlier is that if a project is suspended, they should also indicate on the tarpaulin that it is suspended, especially since a projected completion date was posted. This way, the public will be informed and given clarity.)

The project, funded under DPWH’s Convergence and Special Support Program-Basic Infrastructure Program, started on May 13, 2024, with QM Builders as the contractor.

Gullas said he understood the need for the alternate road to provide residents with another access point, but stressed that DPWH should clarify the situation to avoid confusion and misplaced criticism against the City Government.

“I just want to let every Talisaynon know nga nakadungog mi sa inyong mga pangutana og yango-ngo, wa sab mi maghunong. Padayun ming naningkamot aron masulbad ang every concern nga inyong gipadangat,” he said.

(I just want to let every Talisaynon know that we have heard your questions and concerns, and we have not stopped. We continue to work hard to address every concern you have raised.)

The issue over the alleged “ghost project” in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City surfaced after a group of trail riders discovered a tarpaulin posted in the area showing details of a P49 million road opening project but found no visible construction activity on-site.

Their discovery was captured in a viral video that quickly spread online, fueling public speculation. (CAV)