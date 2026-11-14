P4B CCLEX link to bypass SRP

A P4-billion extension of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is moving closer to construction, with a proposed offshore alignment that would give downtown Cebu City motorists direct access to the expressway while avoiding the relocation of families in Barangay Pasil.

The project is expected to ease traffic congestion at the South Road Properties (SRP) by providing an alternative route for motorists traveling between downtown Cebu City, Cordova and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Construction is targeted to begin in April or May 2027, with completion expected by late 2028.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the new alignment was developed after the City and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) reconsidered an earlier proposal that would have required the relocation of families living along the original route through Pasil.

Archival said the original alignment presented significant challenges, particularly the difficulty of finding suitable relocation sites for affected residents.

Rather than pursue the original route, the City proposed an alternative alignment extending toward the sea to minimize road-right-of-way requirements and disruptions to existing communities.

Archival said he raised the proposal with CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon early in his term, citing persistent complaints about traffic congestion and road accidents along the SRP.

The company’s technical team subsequently studied the alternative route and found the offshore alignment feasible, the mayor said.

The proposed connection would allow motorists from downtown Cebu City to enter CCLEX without passing through the SRP, potentially reducing traffic volume along the busy corridor.

Engineering works underway

Alfon said the project remains in the pre-construction stage, with detailed engineering design and geotechnical investigations underway.

The estimated P4-billion cost covers the project from pre-construction through the completion of two interchange structures.

Geotechnical investigations in the Pasil-Ermita area have reached 75 percent completion, with 30 of the 40 planned investigation locations already examined.

Six drilling rigs are being used to collect soil samples and determine ground conditions that will guide the design of the bridge foundations.

Engr. Nichol Caballero of CCLEX said the investigations will establish soil properties and determine the depth at which stable bedrock can be found.

The findings will help engineers determine the appropriate foundation specifications, including the depth and diameter of bored piles and the required reinforcement.

The initial design calls for 40 structural posts across the two interchange structures, with 20 posts for each.

The geotechnical investigation is expected to be completed by mid-November 2026, while the detailed engineering design is targeted for completion by December.

Contractor selection is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, followed by the start of construction in April or May.

Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months, with the project targeted for completion by late 2028.

Traffic and economic benefits

Archival said the additional access is expected to improve travel between downtown Cebu City and Mactan while reducing the number of vehicles entering and leaving the SRP.

The mayor also pointed to potential fuel savings and lower greenhouse gas emissions as motorists take shorter routes to their destinations.

He said improved connectivity could also facilitate the movement of people and goods, supporting commercial activity between Cebu City and Mactan.

The city government is coordinating with CCLEC on the project, which is being pursued as a public-private partnership. / CAV