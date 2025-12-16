P4M fraud: NBI arrests 5 in Cebu real estate scam

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 arrested five individuals believed to be responsible for a P4 million real estate scam in an entrapment operation on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

NBI 7 identified the suspects as Janice Chu Dy, Rowena Ortilla Abella, Edgardo Ang Cayanes, Mark Dominick Avetajado Villaluz and Marites Pabroa Ariola, all residents of Cebu City.

The suspects are facing charges for estafa through falsification of public documents, specifically a violation of Article 315(a) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Article 172.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by Reymark Arsolon of MCAR Leasing and Trading OPC in Mandaue City, who claimed he was defrauded of P4 million after entering into a real estate mortgage involving a property in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The five allegedly assured the complainant that the property had a valid Transfer Certificate of Title and was owned by Dy.

However, verification with the Cebu City Register of Deeds showed that no property was registered under the said name, and the documents presented to the client were found to be fake.

The suspects are currently in the custody of NBI 7.

NBI 7 continues to remind the public to remain vigilant against scams, especially during the Christmas season and the New Year. / ANV