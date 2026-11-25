CEBU City will waive permit fees for Christmas carolers this holiday season while enforcing mandatory registration at City Hall to deter theft and unauthorized solicitation.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced that although an existing ordinance mandates a P50 permit fee, registration will be free. The City will explore ways to adjust the ordinance to accommodate the waiver. The move responds to complaints from households and institutions about individuals using caroling as a pretext to enter properties and commit theft.

According to Archival, profiling carolers — including those visiting from outside Cebu City — will help authorities establish their identities and enable residents to distinguish legitimate groups from opportunists.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and City enforcers have been tasked with reviewing the implementation and determining appropriate penalties for unregistered carolers. Archival clarified that the goal is to encourage cooperation rather than arrest participants. While he will not impose a strict cutoff date — acknowledging that caroling traditions often extend through February—groups must remain registered and follow local regulations.

Strict ban on street and night market solicitation

While traditional house-to-house caroling is permitted, Archival stressed that soliciting money along roads and at the city’s night market remains strictly prohibited:

• Roadways: Approaching motorists and pedestrians for money is banned due to safety risks and unauthorized solicitation laws. Both solicitors and motorists who hand out cash face apprehension.

• Night market: The Cebu City Police Office has been directed to deploy additional personnel to prevent individuals from approaching diners. Asking for or giving money inside the night market is prohibited to protect the experience of visitors and tourists.

To prevent indiscriminate giving from attracting more out-of-town solicitors to Cebu, Archival appealed to residents to channel their holiday donations through the City Government’s Department of Social Welfare and Services. / CAV