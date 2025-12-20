P500 Noche Buena budget

RISING food prices is forcing many Filipino families to scale down their Noche Buena celebrations this year. As inflation impacts holiday spending, some families report that a budget of P500 is all they can afford for the traditional Christmas Eve meal.

Several students said that the P500 budget won’t be enough for a traditional Christmas eve meal but can be managed through proper planning. “It’s hard but I think it can still prepare simple things because what matters most is the bond that turns into memories,” Raiza Cahapon said.

Some students suggested making affordable and simple dishes such as spaghetti, adobo, and desserts like mango float and salad. According to them, these are the common foods that can fit within limited budget.

Because of budgeting, some families now plan to celebrate their Christmas in a simple yet memorable way. Students said that their families focus more on spending time with each other than preparing many dishes. “Bonding together is more important than having expensive and many foods,” Keziah Burcela shared.

Students also expressed mixed feelings about families adjusting their Noche Buena due to rising prices. While others felt sad, some understand the situation. Others suggest that the schools or even the communities can help by providing food packs or holding simple holiday programs.

Despite the limited budget, students agreed that a meaningful Noche Buena is not measured by the amount of food on the table. Even with a P500 budget, they believe the true spirit of Christmas can still be felt.

Kylah Sophia Burcela / Talamban National High School