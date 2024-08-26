P5,000 cash incentive eyed for Pasigarbo performers

AFTER clinching third place in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 Grand Ritual Showdown, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced plans to give each performer a cash incentive of at least P5,000.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Aug. 26, Chan said all 250 performers representing Lapu-Lapu City at the festival can expect to receive these cash incentives from the City.

“Kining atong mga performers, they practiced so hard. Makita nako dili sayon ilang naabot. For me, the minimum they can receive is P5,000 because they tried their best and gave honor to the City,” said Chan.

(Our performers practiced so hard, and I saw that what they were doing was never easy. For me, the minimum that the performers can receive is P5,000 because they tried their best and gave honor to the City.)

Aside from placing in the grand ritual showdown, the city’s festival queen, Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo, was also first runner-up in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen competition. Mayor Chan also placed second in the Best Mayor’s Introduction category.

As of Monday, Chan noted that discussions on the total amount of cash incentives to be distributed are still ongoing, but he assured that all propsmen, dancers and choreographers will receive cash bonuses for their hard work.

Chan also emphasized that Lapu-Lapu City’s recent win is not about the cash prizes, but rather about showcasing the island’s pride and rich cultural history to the world.

“We are happy because it’s not a matter of winning or losing. What’s important is we showed up and presented the city’s pride. Winning is already a bonus,” he said.

The City Government provided around P2 million for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 activities. It also received a cash subsidy of P3.5 million from the Provincial Government, Chan said.

In a separate interview, Garry Lao, head of the City Tourism Office, said there is a budget allocated for the performers’ talent fees.

Lao also expressed surprise that the City was awarded second runner-up in the dance showdown but credited the achievement to all the performers and Lapu-Lapu City’s choreographer, Neil Tan.

“Everything paid off after all the rain and sleepless nights we had. We credit it to our performers and our choreographer who is a neophyte compared to others but he made it,” said Lao.

“More than anything else, more than the cash prize, it’s the pride, honor and spirit of a true Opanganon that we partake in the celebration of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024,” he added.

Tan also said he is still in shock that they placed third in the recently concluded festival event. He added that he only expected to at least land in the top 15.

The dance choreographer acknowledged all the struggles and challenges they faced but he stressed that everything was worth it.

This was Lapu-Lapu City’s first time to compete at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which had a total of 51 competing contingents.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is an annual event pegged as the “festival of all festivals” with over 50 cities and municipalities showcasing their local festivals through dance performances and costumes. / DPC