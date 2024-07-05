P5,000 incentive for Mandaue Palaro athletes

EACH Palarong Pambansa 2024 athlete representing Mandaue City will get P5,000 incentive, along with bonuses for medal wins, the City Government announced on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The additional bonuses for medal wins include P10,000 for gold, P7,000 for silver, and P5,000 for bronze.

The City Government said that this support aims to motivate the athletes and encourage them to strive for victory in their respective sports.

The athletes, who will be competing in various disciplines including futsal, football, Arnis, Sepak Takraw, and others, expressed their gratitude to Mayor Jonas Cortes and the Mandaue City Government for their unwavering support.

The Palarong Pambansa venues, including the Ateneo de Cebu and the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, are ready to host the competitions.

During a final conference, the athletes received crucial instructions and had their concerns addressed.

In terms of mental preparation, the Mandaue City athletes are reported to be 100 percent ready to compete at their best. (Jobeth Dick Husay, NWSSU intern)