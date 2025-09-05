P500K reward offered for ‘anomalous projects’ tips

A CASH reward of P500,000 awaits individuals who can provide credible information that may lead to the discovery of anomalies or irregularities in flood control projects within the fifth district.

This was Fifth District Rep. Duke Frasco’s post on his Facebook page on Friday morning, Sept. 5, 2025, just a day after news broke out about a flood control project in Liloan built by a firm linked to the controversial Discaya couple.

The fifth district include Danao City, Liloan, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Sogod, and the towns in Camotes islands: Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, and Tudela.

He urged the public to report it through hotline number 0956 279 4183 or through the Citizens’ Complaint Hotline 8888.

Frasco also asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 to conduct a full review of all projects in the fifth district.

“I will never tolerate any irregularities or substandard work, and I fully support efforts to uphold transparency and accountability in all government-funded projects.,” said Frasco.

Protest

Cebu-based progressive groups hurled tomatoes at the DPWH’s logo outside the Cebu City District Engineering Office in Barangay Tinago on Friday to express their dismay.

The protest coincided with the DPWH’s 2026 budget deliberations at the House of Representatives, which was eventually deferred due to erroneous entries, including multiple funding entries for similar projects, absence of allocations for multi-year projects, and providing funding allocations for projects which were already completed.

ML Party-list Rep. and House Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima instructed the DPWH to make necessary corrections, to which DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon responded positively.

The agency must submit its rectified proposal within one to two weeks.

The demonstrators, led by Bayan-Central Visayas convener Jaime Paglinawan, said the urban poor and informal settler families are often blamed for Metro Cebu’s flooding.

“The poor are still blamed for the floods because they throw trash around. The poor are still the ones facing demolition. But the ones who should really be blamed are the contractors, the lawmakers, and the investors,” said Paglinawan.

The protest was joined by Sanlakas Cebu, Kabataan, and student activists.

Paglinawan called for the general public to take action against the alleged corruption.

He also described the ongoing hearings and investigation as “drama.”

He said the investigators, who include the senators and congressmen, are also allegedly involved in the controversies. / CDF, EHP