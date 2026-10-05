P58M school kits lack shoes

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged Mandaue City Government’s full payment of a P58.13-million contract for school supply kits in 2025 after finding that thousands of pairs of customized rubber shoes were not delivered when the kits were distributed to Grade 1 to 3 pupils.

The finding covered 17,100 kits funded through the Special Education Fund.

COA said the full payment was inconsistent with rules requiring payment only after delivery, inspection and acceptance.

The City Government paid P54.43 million net of tax on March 27, 2025. Delivery receipts for the March 21 delivery and the inspection and acceptance report (IAR) indicated the complete sets had been delivered and accepted.

But school certifications obtained by COA in February 2026 said the shoes were not in the kits. Three schools sampled by COA on March 16, 2026 confirmed this.

COA said the supplier, which signed the purchase order on March 5, 2025, had a delivery deadline of April 6, 2025. About 3,000 pairs had been delivered by Jan. 24, 2026, and about 14,000 remained undelivered. Auditors said the full payment deprived the City of the chance to timely enforce remedies such as liquidated damages.

Inspection

The Department of Education (DepEd) supply and property custodian told auditors he assumed the shoes were packed inside the backpacks, prompting him to sign the IAR. He said he verbally told General Services Office (GSO) personnel but could not recall whom.

The GSO inspector told COA she was not informed of the incomplete delivery. She said only one sack, which contained rubber shoes, was opened during inspection and she assumed the others held the same items.

“The discrepancy appears to have resulted from limited inspection of delivered items and reliance on assumptions regarding the contents of unopened sacks, highlighting a control weakness in the inspection and acceptance process,” COA said.

Cortes questions timeline

Former Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes issued a statement on Facebook on Monday, Oct. 5, after he was mentioned in a social media post about the COA finding.

He said the purchase of the school supply kits took place in 2025, during the administration of Glenn Bercede, then acting mayor and now vice mayor.

Bercede took over in August 2024 after the Ombudsman suspended Cortes for one year over a 2022 appointment. In October 2024, the Ombudsman dismissed Cortes from service over a cement batching plant that operated without permits.

Cortes said records showed all sets had been delivered, inspected and accepted, citing the IAR and a delivery receipt marked complete by DepEd personnel. He asked when city officials were first formally told of the missing shoes.

“Let us be fair. Let us be accurate. And let us present the complete timeline… Not because we want to protect anyone from legitimate accountability, but because truthfulness requires us to present both documents,” Cortes said.

He cited DepEd letters showing deliveries of 3,000 pairs on Jan. 24, 2026, 5,000 on April 19 and 9,100 on May 16, with the remaining balance listed as “none.”

Recommendations

COA recommended that the City require the supplier to complete delivery or refund the undelivered items, impose liquidated damages, strengthen inspection and investigate the deficiency.

At the exit conference, the Office of the City Administrator said the matter had been referred to the City Legal Office and committed to improving inspection and considering liquidated damages.

SunStar Cebu sought comment from City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on on Monday, but he had not responded as of press time. / DPC