P5B budget hike eyed for DTI lending arm for 2027

A P5-BILLION increase in Small Business Corporation’s (SBCorp) budget is being eyed for 2027 to further beef up the capacity of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) lending arm to help local businesses. DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque told journalists at the sidelines of the National Exporters’ Fair at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 that the additional funds will support loans, reflecting the Marcos administration’s commitment to

assisting entrepreneurs.

“Last year, nagdagdag. Basta (ang) total P12.9 (billion). So, this year we’re hoping for another P5 billion,” she said. Data from the SBCorp website shows it has recorded 94,532 loan applications as of June 2026, and has released around P32.45 billion worth of loans during the same period. Youth loan program During the same event, Roque launched the Youth Enterprise Fund, which has an initial budget of P1 billion. Business owners aged 18 to 30 may avail themselves of the facility, which provides up to three-year term loan of between P30,000 and P500,000, with a grace period of up to one year. Roque said borrowers can access the facility starting July 27, through the SBCorp website and its mobile application, SBCorp Money.

She said DTI has around 18 regional offices nationwide where small businesses can explore loan programs and receive business development assistance.

“To our young entrepreneurs, this opportunity is for you. Don’t be afraid to take risks because a lot of the big businesses started when they were young. Every successful business began with one idea, one customer, one person who had the courage to try. Your first product may not be perfect. Your first month may be difficult. But every challenge will teach you how to become a better entrepreneur,” Roque said.

“Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., we are creating a Bagong Pilipinas (new Philippines) where opportunity is available to every hardworking Filipino, regardless of age and background.” / PNA