P5B incinerator plan ignites upland fury

THE debate over how to handle Cebu City’s mounting garbage has exposed a sharp divide between modern industrial solutions and local ecological concerns.

The proposed P5-billion waste-to-energy (WTE) incineration plant, touted as a solution to reduce landfill waste and generate power, is meeting fierce resistance from upland communities where it is planned.

For residents and farmers of Barangay Guba, the issue is not just about garbage disposal but also about health, livelihood and adherence to environmental law.

The plan under fire

On Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, Guba residents and barangay officials held a press conference and public hearing, joined by farmers, health professionals, religious leaders, youth groups and the Save Cebu Movement.

They warned that the facility could release toxic emissions, damage crops and even cause acid rain in the uplands.

Community leaders also questioned why consultations were being held only this year, three years after the City Council approved the project.

The bigger picture

The controversy mirrors a global struggle over municipal solid waste management: high-tech incineration versus ecological methods like segregation and composting. In the Philippines, the debate is anchored in national laws: Republic Act (RA) 8749 (Clean Air Act), which bans incineration that emits toxic fumes; RA 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act), which prioritizes segregation and recycling; and RA 10068 (Organic Agriculture Act), which protects organic farming.

Farmers argue that WTE emissions could undermine their crops and soil, making farming unsustainable.

Contrasting visions

On Thursday, Sept.25, Councilor Joey Garganera, the project’s strongest proponent, argues that the WTE plant could cut waste volume by 90 percent, reduce the hazards of existing landfills and work “side by side” with recycling.

He points to WTE models in Thailand and Singapore that attract researchers and eco-tourists, insisting the project could also boost local businesses and road access to upland barangays.

Opponents, however, warn that the risks outweigh the benefits. They cite health hazards, environmental damage and the lack of transparency in the approval process.

Instead, they propose alternatives: stricter waste segregation, the strengthening of materials recovery facilities (MRFs), recycling plastics into construction materials and converting biodegradable waste into organic fertilizers to support farming.

Politics and process

Mayor Nestor Archival has so far taken a neutral stance. He recalled opposing the deal as a councilor, citing site issues and lack of consultation, but now stresses the need to recheck facts and review the contract with New Sky Energy Philippines.

He said the City must also respect the opposition of affected residents.

Meanwhile, Garganera continues to push for the project, emphasizing the dangers of unmanaged landfills, particularly the problem of “leachate,” which contaminates soil and water systems.

Location and revenue issues

The choice of Barangay Guba as the site after Barangay Sapangdaku was initially considered has fueled distrust. Residents said they were not informed about when the five to seven hectares of land were acquired or who its previous owner was.

Critics also highlight the revenue-sharing scheme: only a three percent share for Cebu City, or five percent if waste comes from other local government units, which they consider too low given the risks.

What happens next

The WTE project’s future remains uncertain as opposition solidifies. Residents of Guba are set to file a formal protest at the mayor’s office on Oct. 6 to register their concerns. Archival has advised them to bring the issue before the City Council and vice mayor’s office for review.

This looming protest, coupled with the mayor’s cautious stance and the council’s divided position, sets the stage for a major policy showdown over how Cebu City should confront its garbage crisis through incineration or ecological alternatives. / CAV, EHP