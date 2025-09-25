P5B WTE project still in limbo after 3 years

CEBU City’s P5 billion waste-to-energy (WTE) project, a joint venture between the local government and New Sky Energy Philippines, is currently on hold. Three years after the joint venture agreement (JVA) was approved in 2022, the project has yet to break ground due to strong opposition from residents of Barangay Guba, the proposed site of the facility.

The long-running debate

The project was approved by the council with a nine-to-five majority vote on March 9, 2022, during the administration of then-mayor Michael Rama. The JVA was signed on Sept. 22 of that year.

The WTE project was intended to address the city’s growing garbage problem by converting waste into energy, occupying a six-hectare area and operating for 40 years.

From the beginning, environmental groups and city councilors have raised concerns about the health and environmental impacts of WTE technology. As early as December 2020, environmental groups called upon the City Government to abandon its plan for an incineration project. Then-councilor Alvin Dizon repeated the warning that the method would “emit more greenhouse gases that would worsen the climate change crisis.”

Proponents, like Councilor Joel Garganera, have argued that the technology is safe and used in other countries like Singapore and Japan. He said that the facility would reduce the city’s garbage volume by as much as 90 percent and lessen the burden on landfills.

Garganera also pointed to the environmental risks of existing landfills, such as toxic “leachate,” a liquid produced by rotting waste, that has contaminated soil and water systems. The City also cites potential economic benefits, including ecotourism and improved road networks in the area.

Defending the project, Garganera said, “It doesn’t mean that because it’s WTE, we will stop recycling and composting. This will work side by side. We have to accept the reality that garbage will never run out.”

For their part, residents and critics advocate for a safer, more sustainable approach by strengthening existing waste management systems like waste segregation, composting and establishing materials recovery facilities as mandated by the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“We are worried that once this project operates, it will cause serious health issues due to the release of toxic chemicals into the environment,” read a portion of their petition.

Unresolved issues

A central issue remains the unresolved health and environmental concerns of the residents, who have filed formal petitions citing fears of exposure to harmful chemicals and emissions that could cause serious health issues.

Critics also point to conflicting international studies, such as reports from the International Pollutants Elimination Network and C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, which highlight that WTE plants release hazardous air pollutants, including dioxins and mercury and contribute to pollution.

The project is still grappling with the issue of land use clearance. The proposed site in Barangay Guba, which measures five to seven hectares, is covered by agrarian reform, meaning the City must still apply for a special land use clearance.

This isn’t the first time the project has faced a land dispute, as the original proposed site in Barangay Inayawan was also blocked due to ownership issues. Then-councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. repeatedly raised the question of the site, noting that a specific site is needed to consider the cost for hauling the city’s garbage and to resolve the issue of its acceptability to residents.

What’s at stake

The primary concerns for citizens center on public health and safety, as residents fear the project’s negative impact on their well-being and the environment. Conversely, the City views this project as a long-term solution to what its officials describe as a garbage crisis.

This project also underscores the tension between a modern technological approach to waste management and a more traditional, community-focused strategy, ultimately shaping the future of waste management in Cebu City.

What’s next

For now, the project remains stalled as it processes permits and clearances. The City Government has said it will tap experts from the Department of Health and the Cebu City Health Department to conduct information drives to address residents’ health fears.

Whether the City pushes through with the WTE project or pivots to strengthening its traditional waste management systems remains to be seen. For now, the New Sky project remains in limbo as officials balance public opposition with the urgent need to manage more than 600 tons of garbage Cebu City produces each day. / CAV, BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R ABELLON