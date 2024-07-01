P6 million 'shabu' seized in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City

MORE than one kilogram of crystalline substance believed to be shabu were confiscated by the police during a buy-bust in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, past midnight on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as alias Baldo, 47, a regional high-value target who resides in the said place.

Seized from Baldo were 1,005 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P6,834,000.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, claimed that Baldo has been identified as a dealer of illegal drugs in Mabolo and its surrounding barangays, and entire Cebu province.

They also received reports that the suspect could get rid of one kilogram of shabu every week.

Baldo admitted during police questioning that the drug supply would be delivered to his home and his drug contact was an inmate. (AYB, TPT)