P618,000 worth of fake cigarettes seized in Danao market

MORE than half a million pesos worth of counterfeit cigarettes were seized by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)–Mandaue City Field Unit during a buy-bust in a store inside the public market in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City.

The operation happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

During the operation, authorities arrested the seller identified as Analyn Lavador, 33, a resident of Barangay Tuburan Sur, Danao City, and vendor of the Bestre Tabakuan store.

CIDG personnel confiscated various brands of cigarettes bearing the Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Company (PMFTC) name, with a total estimated value of P618,756.

PMFTC had earlier filed a complaint before CIDG-7 regarding the proliferation of illegal cigarettes in Danao City using their brand name, which has negatively affected their sales.

Following the complaint, CIDG-7 conducted surveillance and monitoring on the store identified in the report.

After several weeks, authorities confirmed the allegations to be true — the store was selling cigarettes without paying taxes to the government and without the required Graphic Health Warnings on the packaging.

CIDG, in coordination with the Danao City Police Station, then launched the operation that successfully led to the confiscation of various counterfeit cigarette brands.

Charges for violating Republic Act 10643, or the Graphic Health Warning Law, are now being prepared against the owner of Bestre Tabakuan Store and its vendor. (AYB)