THE Cebu City Government has about P61 million in unspent funds that its Local Finance Committee (LFC) has recommended using for a P20,000 year-end incentive for eligible regular and casual employees, Councilor Dave Tumulak said Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

It remains unclear where in the City’s budget the P61 million came from and why it remained unspent. Tumulak, who chairs the committee on budget and finance, said the panel still has to determine whether the City can use the money for the incentive under Supplemental Budget (SB) 2.

The payment would bring the year-end package announced by Mayor Nestor Archival to P25,000 per eligible employee.

Archival announced the package at the Cebu City Government Employees Union Thanksgiving Night on Nov. 26 and said he hoped to release it in December, subject to government requirements.

When unspent funds count as savings

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) says an unspent balance can qualify as savings if it is free of outstanding obligations and remains after the City completes the work it was meant to fund or has to discontinue it. Savings can also come from money set aside for salaries and related costs for vacant positions or employees on unpaid leave.

To use savings for a supplemental budget, the City must document the source and have the city treasurer and accountant certify the savings.

The City Council must authorize the new spending through a supplemental budget ordinance. The Local Government Code requires the DBM to review such ordinances for highly urbanized cities like Cebu City.

The City is also waiting for national guidelines on the 2026 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI), the proposed P20,000 payment. In 2025, national rules set a ceiling of P20,000 per qualified employee and let local councils determine the amount based on what their governments could afford without disrupting public services.

Payments for City workers

Tumulak said the City’s 2026 annual budget already covers the P5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) for eligible regular and casual employees. Under standing DBM rules, local governments can release the PEI starting Dec. 15.

Employees generally need at least four months of satisfactory service by Nov. 30 to receive the full amount.

Archival also said job order (JO) workers could receive P5,000 to P7,000 in Christmas assistance.

Tumulak described the P5,000 he identified for JO workers as PEI and said the City had no separate appropriation for another payment.

The DBM’s PEI rules exclude JO and contract of service workers, so the authority for their proposed 2026 payment remains unclear.

In December 2025, Archival said the City had raised its planned gratuity for eligible JO workers from P5,000 to P7,000. Administrative Order 39 allowed local governments to grant qualified JO and contract of service workers a one-time gratuity of up to P7,000 for fiscal year 2025.

Inflation reaches 8.9 percent

As the City reviews the fund for the incentive, Cebu City households face faster price increases. In its latest city report, the Philippine Statistics Authority put October 2026 inflation at 8.9 percent, up from 8.4 percent in September. Food prices rose 10.7 percent from a year earlier, with rice prices up 21.4 percent.

Inflation for the city’s lowest-income 30 percent of households reached 11.9 percent in October, up from 10 percent in September. Higher housing, utility and food costs drove much of that increase.

Garbage budget nears P1 billion

The City is also weighing its year-end garbage costs. It originally set aside P550 million for collection and disposal and added P400 million through SB 1 after the deadly Jan. 8 landslide at the Binaliw landfill forced it to haul garbage to a private landfill in Aloguinsan. That brought the approved allocation to about P950 million.

The administration said earlier in November that it needed nearly P100 million more to cover hauling and disposal through December. In a more recent council discussion, Councilor Mikel Rama cited a proposed P85-million addition for those services. Approval of that amount would push the year’s garbage budget above P1 billion.

City Administrator Briccio Joseph Boholst is reviewing records from the previous administration to verify the roughly P130 million that Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu, the Binaliw landfill operator, says the City owes and identify the documents needed before payment. / CAV