P6.3B funds proposed for Lapu’s infra, development programs

AROUND P6.3 billion worth of funds has been proposed by several local and national government agencies and departments in Lapu-Lapu City for infrastructure and other developmental programs for 2025.

During a full council meeting of the City Development Council (CDC), Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan asked different government agencies about their proposed funding for the city on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Chan said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office submitted the biggest budget proposal, amounting to P5.385 billion, which will be allocated for Lapu-Lapu City in 2025.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuison also disclosed during the meeting that the components of DPWH's proposal will include funding for causeways, road repairs, and drainage programs in the city.

Aside from DPWH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD 7) also proposed P412.615 million for the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7) also allocated P362.825 million, with P222 million to be utilized for the construction of a Super Health Center in Barangay Basak and the completion of phase 5 of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) also proposed P63 million.

Other agencies that submitted proposals were the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

Penro proposed approximately P8 million, while DTI suggested P4.7 million. The DENR-EMB proposed P63.9 million. (HIC/With PR)