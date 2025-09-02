P650M for upgrade of Cebu’s hospitals

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s administration will allocate P650 million for infrastructure improvements in the provincial and district hospitals in 2026, a move that supports her promise to strengthen the local healthcare system.

Capitol Piso Health Consultant Nikki Catalan, daughter of Baricuatro, said that the provincial administrator informed her of the P650 million allocation.

“I was informed by our provincial administrator before coming here that we will set aside P650 million for the infrastructure improvements of our hospitals,” Catalan said during an interview with SunStar Cebu’s Beyond the Headlines on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

A report from Capitol’s Public Information Office on Tuesday, Sept. 2, said the funds are earmarked for infrastructure projects and other requirements, which include upgrading infirmaries to Level 1 facilities and Level 1 facilities to Level 2.

This capital outlay is in addition to the billions of pesos allocated for the hospitals’ regular operations.

Out of the 16 hospitals run by the provincial government, 10 are infirmaries, four are Level 1 facilities, and two are Level 2 facilities.

Meanwhile, Cebu Province Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said in a separate interview that Baricuatro met with the local finance committee to discuss the use of the 2025 funds.

Empaces added that the project review is ongoing, and bidding is set to start this month.

He said construction and infrastructure development for all 16 hospitals are expected to begin in October.

Medical missions

Better health facilities in all hospitals should be available by the first or second quarter of next year.

According to Catalan, the provincial government is taking steps to realize its vision of providing “faster, closer, and kinder care and service.”

The provincial government is also hiring more medical personnel, including doctors and nurses.

It is ensuring that funds for medicines and ambulance gasoline are distributed to hospitals promptly.

The Provincial Health Office has also held province-wide medical and surgical missions, with the fourth event recently held in Carcar City.

Catalan said these missions are temporary measures while the provincial government prepares to make these services available in its hospitals. / CDF