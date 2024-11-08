P6.5M shabu seized; 99 drug suspects nabbed in 2-day Sacleo

MORE than P6.5 million worth of illegal drugs was seized by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) during a two-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo) from 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2024, to 11:59 a.m. of November 6, 2024.

The illegal drugs comprised of 970.08 grams of shabu totaling P6,595,544 and 103.95 grams of dried marijuana leaves amounting to P12,474.

The police also apprehended 99 drug personalities during the two-day Sacleo.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, the police arrested 74 gamblers in 44 anti-illegal gambling operations and confiscated a total of P8,681 in bet money.

The PRO 7 also intensified its crackdown on unlicensed firearms, conducting 57 operations that resulted in the seizure of 74 assorted firearms and an explosive and the arrest of seven individuals.

Their efforts to apprehend wanted individuals also remained strong, as they were able to arrest 76 suspects with pending arrest warrants for various cases, 10 of whom are most wanted.

PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin continues to remind his personnel to maintain an aggressive campaign against criminality, especially as the holiday season approaches. (AYB)