P6.6B rehab funds still unreleased

A TOTAL of P6.6 billion in National Government rehabilitation funds intended for Cebu Province has yet to be released nearly a year after a strong earthquake and typhoon Tino damaged roads, bridges, schools and other public infrastructure in 2025.

The delay affects the pace of reconstruction across the province. The Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 said the funding is needed to repair damaged facilities, help communities recover and improve Cebu’s ability to respond to future disasters.

The council has now appealed for faster action from national agencies. During its second-quarter full council meeting in Danao City on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, it approved a resolution asking the agencies concerned to expedite the release of the remaining rehabilitation funds.

Rehabilitation funding

The resolution covers the damage left by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, and typhoon Tino, which followed on Nov. 4.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, chairperson of the RDC 7, presided over the meeting, which was attended by regional directors, private sector representatives and members of the business community.

During the presentation, RDC 7 Infrastructure Development Committee chairperson Anthony Noel said immediate funding is needed to continue recovery work.

“The release of the requested funds is urgently needed to restore critical infrastructure, facilitate the recovery of affected communities and strengthen disaster resilience in Cebu,” Noel said.

Earthquake recovery projects

To address the damage caused by the earthquake, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 proposed 148 repair and rehabilitation projects covering roads, bridges and school buildings.

The projects require P4.5 billion under the DPWH’s quick response fund. Of that amount, only P856 million has been released.

The RDC 7 has asked the DPWH Central Office to prioritize the release of the remaining P3.6 billion so the projects can move forward.

It is also seeking another P105.6 million from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for DPWH 7 to construct tent cities and repair additional earthquake-damaged structures. According to the council, the funding would help restore essential infrastructure while supporting recovery efforts in affected communities.

Typhoon recovery

Aside from the earthquake-related projects, the RDC 7 endorsed a request for the Department of National Defense to speed up the release of P2.9 billion from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund under the Disaster Rehabilitation and Recovery Assistance Program for areas affected by typhoon Tino.

The proposed funding would support rehabilitation work in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Toledo City and Danao City, as well as the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Balamban and Asturias. It would also cover the Camotes Island towns of Poro, San Francisco, Pilar and Tudela.

Next steps

Council members said the unreleased funds are needed to restore public facilities, assist residents affected by the disasters and strengthen the province’s disaster resilience.

The approved resolution will be transmitted to the concerned National Government agencies, which will decide on the release of the remaining rehabilitation funds. / CDF