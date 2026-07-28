P676.6M worth of illegal drugs destroyed

MORE than P676.6 million worth of illegal drugs were incinerated at the thermal facility of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes along Junquera Street in Cebu City around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in a destruction ceremony personally witnessed by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez.

The destroyed drugs constitute the largest volume of illegal drug evidence ever disposed of by PDEA Central Visayas (Region 7) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Forensic Unit from cities and municipalities across Central Visayas and Negros Oriental.

According to PDEA 7, the evidence included 99,450.2745 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), 2,539.577 grams of marijuana, 8.4 milliliters of nalbuphine hydrochloride, 18.1836 grams of ephedrine, and other prohibited drugs.

The illegal drugs were seized during various anti-drug operations conducted by PDEA and the PNP throughout Central Visayas and Negros Oriental. Their destruction was authorized by the courts in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Public Attorney's Office (PAO), civil society organizations, the media, and several elected officials witnessed the destruction, as required under Republic Act 9165 and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002.

PDEA 7 said this was its 18th destruction of drug evidence since July 26, 2016. The agency has so far destroyed illegal drugs worth more than P4.3 billion.

Nerez said the destruction demonstrates to the public that seized illegal drugs will not find their way back into the streets.

"To our fellow Cebuanos, I encourage you to continue becoming our partners. Report illegal drug activities through the proper authorities. The information you provide can help protect your family, your neighborhood, and future generations," Nerez said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Cebu City Councilor Pablo Labra II, chairman of the city's Peace and Order Council, who also witnessed the destruction, said the disposal of the drugs would help save thousands of lives and families in Cebu City.

A former PNP general, Labra said he has personally witnessed the devastating effects of illegal drugs on communities, underscoring the importance of programs that confiscate large supplies of shabu and other prohibited substances.

"As a former police officer myself, I have seen these realities with my own eyes. I have been on the ground and have witnessed how illegal drugs destroyed not only the lives of those who used them but also the lives of the people who loved these victims," Labra said.

He added that illegal drugs are among the major causes of crime and disorder, posing serious risks to families and communities.

PDEA 7 said more drug destruction activities are scheduled in the coming weeks, pending court authorization for additional evidence currently under judicial custody. (AYB)