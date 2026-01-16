P67B allocated for free college in 2026

THE Philippine government has allocated P67 billion in the newly signed 2026 National Budget to fund the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act 10931), strengthening the country’s commitment to free higher education for millions of Filipino students.

The budget allocation will cover free tuition and miscellaneous fees for an estimated 5.7 million students nationwide, benefiting those enrolled in state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges, technical-vocational institutions, and select private higher education institutions.

Senator Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV, the principal author and sponsor of the law also known as the “Libreng Kolehiyo” program, welcomed the funding, calling it a major victory for Filipino families facing rising living costs.

Aquino said the education sector did not suffer any budget cuts, noting that the 2026 allocation is the highest education budget in the country’s history.

He stressed that lawmakers fought to preserve the funding and that responsibility now lies with education agencies to ensure proper implementation.

“The education budget was not reduced. This is the highest education budget in our history. We fought to protect it, and now that the budget process is complete, the responsibility is in the hands of education agencies. They must do what is right, set fair pricing, and ensure that corruption does not enter this massive funding we have allocated for education,” Aquino said.

The P67 billion budget is distributed across key higher education programs to ensure broad student coverage.

State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) will receive P26 billion, directly covering the tuition and fees of about 5.2 million students in 117 institutions. Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) are allocated P6.7 billion, supporting nearly 500,000 students in 126 LUCs.

Another P27.3 billion is earmarked for the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), which provides allowances for books, transportation, and housing for 1.5 million underprivileged students.

The Tulong Dunong Program (TDP) will receive P2.7 billion, offering targeted financial aid to deserving students in both public and private schools.

An additional P500 million is allocated for Allied Health Sciences, a new fund intended to cover Related Learning Experience (RLE) fees for students pursuing nursing and medical-related courses.

Under RA 10931, Filipino students enrolled in 114 SUCs nationwide and LUCs operated by local government units are automatically exempt from paying tuition and miscellaneous fees upon enrollment, eliminating the need for a separate scholarship application process.

Students enrolled in Tesda-registered technical-vocational institutions offering certificate and diploma programs may also benefit from the funding.

Meanwhile, students in private higher education institutions may apply for TES through their school registrars or via the UniFAST portal.

Priority for subsidies is given to students from households listed under Listahanan 2.0 and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Depending on classification, eligible students may receive P15,000 to P27,000 annually to help cover tuition or living expenses.

Despite the secured budget, Aquino emphasized the importance of strict oversight to ensure that public funds are used properly and reach the intended beneficiaries.

“The Committee on Basic Education will closely monitor the proper use of the funds. There should be no ghost projects and no ghost students. We will ensure that the money is spent correctly, at the right price, and in the right way for the education of the nation. Education agencies are responsible to the Filipino people and to Filipino students,” Aquino said.

Aquino added that the P67-billion allocation reflects the government’s investment in human capital, expressing confidence that the program will help create a more equitable education system where a Filipino student’s potential is not limited by financial capacity. (ABC)