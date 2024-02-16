P6.8 million shabu seized in Mandaue City

AROUND one kilogram of suspected shabu amounting to P6.8 million was confiscated by the authorities during a buy-bust in Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City, past midnight on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The anti-illegal operation also resulted in the arrest of alleged high-value individual Sydney Tanggarong Dialimas alias Rakrak, 57, an ex-convict from Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The combined forces of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police office led by Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Colonel Gervacio Balmaceda Jr., the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency headed by IA1 Jessie Cabutotan and Mandaue City Police Station 1 led by Major Andy Michael Roque, launched the operation after confirming information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity.

It was learned that the suspect could get rid of 500 grams of illicit substances each week.

His allegedly got his drug supply from an inmate in Abuyog Penal Colony in Leyte.

Dialimas was previously detained for a highway robbery case between 1984 and 1991.

He was arrested again in 1994 and until 2002 after being found in possession of an unauthorized firearm.

In 2023, he was freed after being detained once more for murder in 2010. (With TPT)