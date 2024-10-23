P6.8 million shabu seized in separate operations in Bohol, Mandaue City

A TOTAL of P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Bohol and Mandaue City last Monday, October 21, 2024.

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, along with the Cortes Municipal Police Station, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operation Unit 7, and the Regional Intelligence Unit 7, confiscated 500 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P3.4 million from a high-value individual at 11:40 a.m. in Purok 3, Barangay Lourdes, Cortes town.

The suspect was identified as Ramonito Sebandal, 39, a resident of Purok-2, Upper De Lapaz, Cortes.

Sebandal had previously been arrested for a similar drug-related case.

Meanwhile, in Mandaue City, a 29-year-old high-profile drug personality was also arrested by members of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mandaue City Police Office on F.E. Zuellig Street, Barangay Subangdaku, at 8:56 p.m. on the same day.

The CIU operatives seized 500 grams of suspected shabu, also valued at P3.4 million.

Among the items recovered were the suspect’s .22 Magnum Smith and Wesson revolver, cellular phone, and motorcycle. (AYB)