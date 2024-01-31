P680,000 'shabu' seized in Mandaue City

AROUND 100 grams of suspected shabu, worth P680,000, were confiscated from a high-value target in a buy-bust conducted by the Mandaue City Police Office's (MCPO) City Intelligence Unit in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The authorities identified the suspect as Nico Ebol Elumba, a 33-year-old resident of Barangay Jagobiao.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the MCPO, reported that Elumba had been previously convicted of a drug offense at MCPO station 4 in Barangay Casuntingan.

The offense involved the sale of less than five grams of illegal drugs in September 2023.

The suspect was released from prison in November after availing of a plea bargain and probation, despite being arrested earlier.

However, Villaro said the police kept an eye on him and found out that he continued his illegal activities. He was subsequently arrested in a buy-bust around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

She also mentioned that the suspect was previously identified as one of the downlines of another drug suspect, Marichu Oyon-Oyon Añora, who was arrested also in Casuntingan last January 4. Añora yielded 3.050 kilos of suspected shabu worth P20.7 million.

Villaro stated that Elumba usually supplies illegal drugs in various areas in Mandaue. However, they are still verifying if he also supplies drugs in the neighboring cities. According to their initial investigation, Elumba could dispose of more or less 300 grams per week.

Aside from drugs, the police also seized Elumba's smartphone and other communication devices they presumed he used to contact his drug source and clients.

Villaro stated that the police found evidence, including a list of names, which could help track down Elumba's associates and drug suppliers.

Elumba is currently in the custody of the MCPO Station 6 in Canduman and will face charges for violations of sections 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.