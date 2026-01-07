P69.9M shabu seized in Bohol drug bust

ILLEGAL drugs worth around P69.9 million were seized by personnel of the Bohol Police Provincial Office-Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) during a buy-bust conducted at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Purok 2, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City.

Police arrested their target suspects identified as Felix Gallogo, 39, a driver and resident of Purok 4, Barangay Camnanico, Valencia, Bohol, and his cohort Leonie Lambuson, 47, a resident of GK Sision, Magdaong Drive, Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila.

PIU personnel received reports about the arrival of a large supply of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City, prompting intelligence monitoring that later led to the identification of the suspects.

After gathering all the necessary information, a buy-bust was planned and carried out under the leadership of Police Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, head of the PIU, together with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit led by Police Lieutenant Noubell Padernal, in coordination with the Tagbilaran City Police Station and under the supervision of Police Colonel Patricio Degay Jr., chief of the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

The operation resulted in the successful arrest of the two suspects and the seizure of large packages of shabu weighing 10,285.6 grams, with a standard drug price of P69,942,080.

Also confiscated were a cellphone, buy-bust money, an eco bag containing the shabu, and one Isuzu MU-X vehicle.

The two suspects are currently under the custody of the Bohol Police, while the seized evidence has been forwarded to the PNP Forensic Unit in Bohol. (AYB)