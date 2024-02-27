P7 million shabu seized in Bohol

A BUY-BUST in Purok 5, Barangay Libaong, Panglao town, Bohol resulted in the arrest of a suspected high-value individual at 1:07 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The 41-year-old suspect, who the police only knew by his alias "Jr," was from Barangay Sagnap in Loay town, Bohol.

During the anti-illegal drug operation, which was conducted by the Panglao Police Station's operatives under the direction of Police Captain John Khaley Diel Sanchez and in cooperation with the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency Bohol Provincial Office, the suspect produced 1,050 grams of alleged shabu, with a standard drug price of P7,143,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez, the information officer of Bohol Police Provincial Office, stated that they are currently trying to verify information that Jr. obtained his narcotics supply from an inmate at the Abuyog Penal Colony in Leyte. (AYB, TPT)