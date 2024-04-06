P7 million shabu seized in Bohol

A BUY-BUST operation resulted in the confiscation of more than a kilo of alleged shabu worth over P7 million and the arrest of suspected high-value individual at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Purok 7, Barangay Tiptip, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Police Captain Yolando Bagotchay Jr. and Police Lieutenant Mark Jucel Reburiano carried out the anti-illegal drug operation, which was under the supervision of Bohol Provincial Intelligence Unit head Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, which led to the arrest of Michael Napisa, 42, jobless, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were 1,030 grams of illegal substance with a standard drug price of P7,004,000.

Aberin congratulated the policemen under Bohol Police Provincial Office Chief Colonel Lorenzo Batuan for their achievements.

“PRO-7 will initiate more intelligence-driven operations in the fight against illegal drugs for a peaceful and safer Central Visayas in steadfast adherence to the BIDA program,”

The suspect is now being investigated to find out where he got his drug supply. (AYB, TPT)